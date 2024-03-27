Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
This Great Deception will lead to 90% of the Church Falling Away
channel image
ChristianActivist
4 Subscribers
68 views
Published 15 hours ago

The church is falling away and much of it will never return to God. The devil has most of the Evangelical Church trapped in a vice-like deception & they are unable or unwilling to renounce their deception or allegiance

Keywords
christianityend timesrevivalfalling away

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket