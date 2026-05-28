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Be Careful of Your Judgments! God Says: Use My Authority in Love, Not Vengeance! Pray for Enemies, Restore the Deceived, Walk in Compassion & Self-Control! Renew Your Mind & Stay Yoked — Faith, Hope & Love Above All!Break free from deception 24/7 - Tap https://faithnfreedom.live to watch now. See Program Guide here: https://go.faithnfreedom.social/guides-247 #FaithNFreedomTV #BeCarefulWithJudgment #AuthorityInLove #PrayForEnemies #KingdomHeart #WalkInLove