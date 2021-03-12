The Flu No Longer Exists – Covid is the Only Thing that Exists

The world has gone Covid mad. Cancer, strokes, leukaemia, depression, or any other disease outside of Covid-19 are seemingly no longer an issue. The only thing to worry about is Covid-19, because the elite never let a good crisis go to waste.



Whilst the whole world has focused disproportionately on Covid-19, there has been a curious absence of flu cases and deaths this winter in many countries. If we look at CDC figures for flu deaths in children in the US, there has only been one pediatric flu death this winter season, compared to 92 at the same point last year.



In Britain, Public Health England has not detected a single case of flu in 2021 yet. Colds and common infections have also plummeted this winter in England. In San Diego County, one official recently called for an audit of Covid cases, as flu has almost completely disappeared. As of December 2020, San Diego County reported only 39 flu cases, compared to around 20,000 at the same time the previous year.