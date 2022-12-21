Create New Account
Reports from Under the Desk - Teslaphoresis | Santanic Information Technology and Spider Webs
This is a report on what I have learned so far from research and from listening to my friend Dr. Alphonso Monzo III of www.well-beingbydesign.com

Here is a list of resources used in the video

www.davidheavner.tv

So, What's Teslaphoresis? And How Can it Make Self-Assembling Circuits (designnews.com) – video – wow! 2016

TESLAPHORESIS IS HERE -- Mind Blow #104 - Bing video

Do You Think People Are Too Stupid To Understand Teslaphoresis? (substack.com)

The video also contains passages of scripture that are relevant with the Hebrew Pictograph word pictures.

Keywords
technologysatanicteslamark of the beastinformationcopperwebspidercoilrazorbladesgrapheneteslaphoresisbrain implantwebs

