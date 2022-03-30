X22 REPORT - What Happens When Assets are Removed? Exposing the Criminal Syndicate, Define Traitor

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
What Happens When Assets Are Removed? Exposing The Criminal Syndicate, Define Traitor
The [DS] is being exposed, the Hunter Biden laptop will not go away and it is now implicating the Biden family in criminal activity with foreign nations. Trump has not trapped the [DS] players. They are trying to fight back by going after Trump and others via the J6 fake investigation, this will not end well for them. The patriots are now in the process of removing all assets leaving the [DS] defenseless. The traitors will be brought to justice.
Tap Into Ancient Anti-Aging Secrets With Ageless Body: 🍑🥑🍇
http://agewithx22.com
😍 Get 51% Off by Clicking Here ^^^
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
🔦 Get The Same Tactical Flashlight I Use For Self-Defense Here: 🔦
http://www.fighterflareflashlight.com
Use Promo Code (X15) for 15% OFF