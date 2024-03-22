THE CITY OF JAKARTA IS SINKING, BUT NOT FROM GLOBAL WARMING

Indonesia is committing billions of dollars to building a new capital city about 700 km away from Jakarta. The city of Jakarta is their current capital and the entire place is essentially a slum. Worse, many neighborhoods in Jakarta are sinking by 11 inches a year. The city was built on unstable ground and all of their drinking water comes from deep underground which is also underneath the oceanic Shelf. When you drain all that fresh water out the land above is too heavy to stay in place so it sinks.





The environmentalists out there can't resist lying to all of us about the reasons why only this city is sinking so they continue telling us look it's because of global warming!





It has nothing to do with any particular type of climate change it's everything in the world to do with the fact that bad engineering and bad decision-making have just absolutely destroyed that town. Typically politics will destroy the world before the world will destroy us.