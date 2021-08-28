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HEALTHY HIGH LEVEL ATHLETES DYING AFTER COVID JAB, THE JAB IS THE DISEASE
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992 views • August 28, 2021
Our government is the pandemic and the kill shot is the disease. Source: The last American Vagabond. Some more videos you may want to check out:
Vegans chain themselves to poultry processing machine all is well until someone turns on the machine
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pbvcynVPlSRK/
Vegans chain themselves to poultry processing machine all is well until someone turns on the machine
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pbvcynVPlSRK/
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