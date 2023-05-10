X22 REPORT Ep. 3065a - Americans Are Awake They Know Who Will Be Responsible For The Economic Collapse

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3065a - May 9, 2023
Americans Are Awake They Know Who Will Be Responsible For The Economic Collapse
Amazon is in trouble, the delivery service system they setup my be in trouble. Biden's economic nominee is a GND backer. Biden placed many regulations in place and spent trillion dollars already. The people now see who the responsible players are according to a Gallup survey.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
