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なにかとてもとても大きな事が…Are you ready?
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209 views • December 28, 2021
2021/12/26に白い家にIN！アメリカの本当の大統領！
【TVが言う彼は大統領ではありません】
https://www.brighteon.com/f625579c-64e1-4d70-b35e-8532156cb5ee
【10/24のバイデン？？の証言】
https://www.brighteon.com/372dd768-e65f-467d-a520-272a3efdbb23
【TVが言う彼は大統領ではありません】
https://www.brighteon.com/f625579c-64e1-4d70-b35e-8532156cb5ee
【10/24のバイデン？？の証言】
https://www.brighteon.com/372dd768-e65f-467d-a520-272a3efdbb23
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