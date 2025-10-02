Flotilla fights on - Turkish MP, Israel continues it's attacks & arrests

Flotilla fights on — Turkish MP

Israeli forces have captured three vessels from the Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla in night raids, while cyber-attacks disabled communications and targeted steering systems, Necmettin Çalışkan, a member of the Turkish parliament and a participant in the Sumud Flotilla, told Sputnik.

"Israel arrested people on ships approaching its borders... but this time, because there were so many more ships, some of them may approach Gaza," he added.