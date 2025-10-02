Flotilla fights on - Turkish MP, Israel continues it's attacks & arrests

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Flotilla fights on — Turkish MP
Israeli forces have captured three vessels from the Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla in night raids, while cyber-attacks disabled communications and targeted steering systems, Necmettin Çalışkan, a member of the Turkish parliament and a participant in the Sumud Flotilla, told Sputnik.
"Israel arrested people on ships approaching its borders... but this time, because there were so many more ships, some of them may approach Gaza," he added.