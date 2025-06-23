BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
EMF Waves Supercharge Cancer and Electromagnetic Sensitivity - Dr. Elizabeth Plourde
23 views • 1 day ago

Electromagnetic fields (EMF) are all around us, and they are causing serious damage to our physiological makeup. Dr. Elizabeth Plourde has 50 years experience in medicine, and has an extensive background in biochemistry and hormones. She has studied the harmful effects of EMF, which can promote the development of cancer. Elizabeth is very sensitive to electromagnetic fields, which is what drove her to study the effects of this technology to begin with. She discusses the chilling results of lab testing that revealed EMF-related damage to the brain, and how the cumulative effects of radiation and wireless signals compound in the body over time. Society has created a myth that wireless devices will fulfill you, but it’s just the opposite! EMF is causing serious health problems for all humanity.



TAKEAWAYS


Elizabeth’s book looks into the effects of EMF: EMF Freedom - Solutions for the 21st Century


Every cell in the body can be impacted negatively by Electromagnetic Fields (EMF)


Avoid buying wireless devices when you can and limit them in your home for better health and wellness


Some effects of EMF exposure are migraines, headaches, vertigo, nerve and muscle pain, and skin rashes, just to name a few



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3RG5kGJ

Blucifer Activation Coming Soon video: https://bit.ly/3H2jdz8

Blood After 10 Mins of Radiation video: https://bit.ly/3FcQBmm

Redemption Shield (get 10% off with code TINA): https://redemptionshield.com/?ref=tina

EMF Freedom book: https://amzn.to/3HO2AHZ


🔗 CONNECT WITH SMART DOTS

Website: http://www.smartdots.us/tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH EMF FREEDOM

Website: https://www.emffreedom.com/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

Institute for Creation Research: http://icr.org/tina

LifeVac (get 10% off with code TINA): https://lifevac.net/

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
radiationhumanitybrain damagewirelesselectromagneticbiochemistrydevicestina griffincounter culture momemf wavesdr elizabeth plourde
