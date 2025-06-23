EMF Waves Supercharge Cancer and Electromagnetic Sensitivity - Dr. Elizabeth Plourde

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Electromagnetic fields (EMF) are all around us, and they are causing serious damage to our physiological makeup. Dr. Elizabeth Plourde has 50 years experience in medicine, and has an extensive background in biochemistry and hormones. She has studied the harmful effects of EMF, which can promote the development of cancer. Elizabeth is very sensitive to electromagnetic fields, which is what drove her to study the effects of this technology to begin with. She discusses the chilling results of lab testing that revealed EMF-related damage to the brain, and how the cumulative effects of radiation and wireless signals compound in the body over time. Society has created a myth that wireless devices will fulfill you, but it’s just the opposite! EMF is causing serious health problems for all humanity.
TAKEAWAYS
Elizabeth’s book looks into the effects of EMF: EMF Freedom - Solutions for the 21st Century
Every cell in the body can be impacted negatively by Electromagnetic Fields (EMF)
Avoid buying wireless devices when you can and limit them in your home for better health and wellness
Some effects of EMF exposure are migraines, headaches, vertigo, nerve and muscle pain, and skin rashes, just to name a few
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3RG5kGJ
Blucifer Activation Coming Soon video: https://bit.ly/3H2jdz8
Blood After 10 Mins of Radiation video: https://bit.ly/3FcQBmm
Redemption Shield (get 10% off with code TINA): https://redemptionshield.com/?ref=tina
EMF Freedom book: https://amzn.to/3HO2AHZ
🔗 CONNECT WITH SMART DOTS
Website: http://www.smartdots.us/tina
🔗 CONNECT WITH EMF FREEDOM
Website: https://www.emffreedom.com/
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin
Institute for Creation Research: http://icr.org/tina
LifeVac (get 10% off with code TINA): https://lifevac.net/
MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/