Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Bluetooth Causes Man's Electrocution Show this to your kids, relatives, and friends with caution.
1156 views
channel image
Puretrauma357
Published Yesterday |

Bluetooth Causes Man's Electrocution

Show this to your kids, relatives, and friends with caution.

Use of Bluetooth Earphones - 16 December 2022

The current from the high tension cable of the track entered the mobile phone as the Bluetooth function was activated, passing through the headphones to the brain. Just wait and see what happens.

Avoid using Bluetooth devices in general since they emit high frequency EMF (Electro Magnetic Frequency) radiation, but avoid them especially when travelling and standing "near to the train track" on a platform at a train station.

Keywords
bluetoothelectrocutioncauses mans

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket