Bluetooth Causes Man's Electrocution
Show this to your kids, relatives, and friends with caution.
Use of Bluetooth Earphones - 16 December 2022
The current from the high tension cable of the track entered the mobile phone as the Bluetooth function was activated, passing through the headphones to the brain. Just wait and see what happens.
Avoid using Bluetooth devices in general since they emit high frequency EMF (Electro Magnetic Frequency) radiation, but avoid them especially when travelling and standing "near to the train track" on a platform at a train station.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.