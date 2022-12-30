Bluetooth Causes Man's Electrocution



Show this to your kids, relatives, and friends with caution.



Use of Bluetooth Earphones - 16 December 2022



The current from the high tension cable of the track entered the mobile phone as the Bluetooth function was activated, passing through the headphones to the brain. Just wait and see what happens.



Avoid using Bluetooth devices in general since they emit high frequency EMF (Electro Magnetic Frequency) radiation, but avoid them especially when travelling and standing "near to the train track" on a platform at a train station.

