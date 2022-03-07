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Media Bought Off By Govt, Obama Made Propaganda Legal & Dems Block Keystone Bill
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190 views • March 07, 2022
People Are Switching Their IRA's To Gold & Silver In Record Numbers, For Free & No Penalty - https://aimlessnews.com/GoldcoIRA/bri
The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
The media was paid off by the Biden admin to push the vaxx - https://emeralddb3.substack.com/p/fox-news-and-newsmax-took-biden-money?ref_src=aimlessnews
Obama set all this in motion in 2012 - https://www.rcreader.com/commentary/smith-mundt-modernization-act-2012?ref_src=aimlessnews
MSM quits reporting from Russia after new law - https://www.reuters.com/business/media-telecom/cnn-stop-broadcasting-russia-after-new-law-2022-03-04/?ref_src=aimlessnews
It's not about gas, it's about water - https://twitter.com/Amy21407287/status/1499715939142623232?ref_src=aimlessnews
17 page article on how Obama and Soros put nazis in power in Ukraine - https://www.yumpu.com/xx/document/read/57005069/how-obama-and-soros-put-actual-nazis-in-power-in-ukraine?ref_src=aimlessnews
2019 video on Ukraine, Glenn Beck ties all the pieces together - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5nUZekJ3pfM?ref_src=aimlessnews
El Salvador president gets it - https://www.breitbart.com/latin-america/2022/02/15/el-salvador-president-on-ukraine-the-real-war-is-in-canada/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Dems block bill to get the oil flowing so we don't have to buy it from Russia - https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/house-democrats-block-bill-approve-keystone-xl-pipeline-american-energy-independence-russia?ref_src=aimlessnews
Hope you've been stocking up on food - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/food-wars-russia-bans-fertilizer-exports-crush-global-markets-hungary-bans-grain-exports/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Excellent deep dive into Klaus Schwab and WEF - https://silview.media/2021/02/28/pulitzer-worthy-someone-finally-traced-klaus-schwabs-nazi-roots/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Wisconsin election fraud heating up - https://kanekoa.substack.com/p/wisconsins-voting-machines-were-connected?ref_src=aimlessnews
Action in Michigan too - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/michigan-state-house-gop-special-primary-winner-says-wants-decertify-michigans-2020-election-video/?ref_src=aimlessnews
FBI being exposed in Whitmer case - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/judge-rules-two-fbi-operatives-used-set-michigan-militia-members-mock-whitmer-kidnap-case-will-use-real-names-trial/?ref_src=aimlessnews
They said you don't like it, build your own, now they don't like that too - https://thefederalist.com/2022/03/04/leftists-demand-big-tech-preemptively-censor-trumps-truth-social/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Another just get the vaxx, is now dead - https://greatawakening.win/p/142Ara0GBf/australian-cricket-legend-shane-/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Here's the leader of the WHO - https://twitter.com/AndyMar17737663/status/1499826639710179336?ref_src=aimlessnews
Compare these guys to our military - https://twitter.com/NukeAmbition/status/1499804208303788032?ref_src=aimlessnews
Babylon Bee - https://babylonbee.com/news/heroic-secret-service-agent-dives-in-front-of-biden-as-reporter-tries-to-ask-a-question?ref_src=aimlessnews
Babylon Bee 2 - https://babylonbee.com/news/4d-chess-us-mexico-border-disguised-as-ukrainian-border-so-democrats-will-defend-it?ref_src=aimlessnews
Babylon Bee 3 - https://babylonbee.com/news/russia-removed-from-apple-maps?ref_src=aimlessnews
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1500271765171228674?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - In God We Trust - Tom MacDonald, Adam Calhoun, Struggle Jennings & Nova Rockafeller - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2iUg5Mxb2Oc
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
The media was paid off by the Biden admin to push the vaxx - https://emeralddb3.substack.com/p/fox-news-and-newsmax-took-biden-money?ref_src=aimlessnews
Obama set all this in motion in 2012 - https://www.rcreader.com/commentary/smith-mundt-modernization-act-2012?ref_src=aimlessnews
MSM quits reporting from Russia after new law - https://www.reuters.com/business/media-telecom/cnn-stop-broadcasting-russia-after-new-law-2022-03-04/?ref_src=aimlessnews
It's not about gas, it's about water - https://twitter.com/Amy21407287/status/1499715939142623232?ref_src=aimlessnews
17 page article on how Obama and Soros put nazis in power in Ukraine - https://www.yumpu.com/xx/document/read/57005069/how-obama-and-soros-put-actual-nazis-in-power-in-ukraine?ref_src=aimlessnews
2019 video on Ukraine, Glenn Beck ties all the pieces together - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5nUZekJ3pfM?ref_src=aimlessnews
El Salvador president gets it - https://www.breitbart.com/latin-america/2022/02/15/el-salvador-president-on-ukraine-the-real-war-is-in-canada/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Dems block bill to get the oil flowing so we don't have to buy it from Russia - https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/house-democrats-block-bill-approve-keystone-xl-pipeline-american-energy-independence-russia?ref_src=aimlessnews
Hope you've been stocking up on food - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/food-wars-russia-bans-fertilizer-exports-crush-global-markets-hungary-bans-grain-exports/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Excellent deep dive into Klaus Schwab and WEF - https://silview.media/2021/02/28/pulitzer-worthy-someone-finally-traced-klaus-schwabs-nazi-roots/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Wisconsin election fraud heating up - https://kanekoa.substack.com/p/wisconsins-voting-machines-were-connected?ref_src=aimlessnews
Action in Michigan too - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/michigan-state-house-gop-special-primary-winner-says-wants-decertify-michigans-2020-election-video/?ref_src=aimlessnews
FBI being exposed in Whitmer case - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/judge-rules-two-fbi-operatives-used-set-michigan-militia-members-mock-whitmer-kidnap-case-will-use-real-names-trial/?ref_src=aimlessnews
They said you don't like it, build your own, now they don't like that too - https://thefederalist.com/2022/03/04/leftists-demand-big-tech-preemptively-censor-trumps-truth-social/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Another just get the vaxx, is now dead - https://greatawakening.win/p/142Ara0GBf/australian-cricket-legend-shane-/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Here's the leader of the WHO - https://twitter.com/AndyMar17737663/status/1499826639710179336?ref_src=aimlessnews
Compare these guys to our military - https://twitter.com/NukeAmbition/status/1499804208303788032?ref_src=aimlessnews
Babylon Bee - https://babylonbee.com/news/heroic-secret-service-agent-dives-in-front-of-biden-as-reporter-tries-to-ask-a-question?ref_src=aimlessnews
Babylon Bee 2 - https://babylonbee.com/news/4d-chess-us-mexico-border-disguised-as-ukrainian-border-so-democrats-will-defend-it?ref_src=aimlessnews
Babylon Bee 3 - https://babylonbee.com/news/russia-removed-from-apple-maps?ref_src=aimlessnews
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1500271765171228674?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - In God We Trust - Tom MacDonald, Adam Calhoun, Struggle Jennings & Nova Rockafeller - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2iUg5Mxb2Oc
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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