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Πρωτοπρ. Νικόλαος Μανώλης - Η αντιμετώπιση του δαιμονίου της πορνείας
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56 views • April 12, 2022
Στήν ὁμιλία αὐτή, παρουσιάζεται τό μεγάλο καί σημαντικό θέμα τοῦ θανάσιμου ἁμαρτήματος τῆς πορνείας. Σοῦ βρωμίζει τή ψυχή καί μολύνει τό σῶμα. Σέ ἀπομακρύνει ἀπό τό Θεό καί σέ ὁδηγεῖ στήν Κόλαση. Ἀνήκει στά θανάσιμα ἁμαρτήματα. Πῶς ἀντιμετωπίζεται;
Στὰ πλαίσια τῆς σειρᾶς ἐκδηλώσεων "ΟΡΘΟΔΟΞΗ ΠΑΡΕΜΒΑΣΗ" τὴν Τετάρτη, 17 Ἀπριλίου 2019, στὶς 7:00 μμ., στὴν αἴθουσα “ΟΡΘΟΔΟΞΙΑ” τοῦ “Ὀρθοδόξου Χριστιανικοῦ Συλλόγου ἅγιος Ἰωσὴφ ὁ Ἠσυχαστής”.
Στὰ πλαίσια τῆς σειρᾶς ἐκδηλώσεων "ΟΡΘΟΔΟΞΗ ΠΑΡΕΜΒΑΣΗ" τὴν Τετάρτη, 17 Ἀπριλίου 2019, στὶς 7:00 μμ., στὴν αἴθουσα “ΟΡΘΟΔΟΞΙΑ” τοῦ “Ὀρθοδόξου Χριστιανικοῦ Συλλόγου ἅγιος Ἰωσὴφ ὁ Ἠσυχαστής”.
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