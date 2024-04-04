Israel Gaza War COMPLETELY DESTROYED Al-Shifa Hospital STUNNING Staggering Destruction Everywhere
عائلة ابو حمزة
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KSuo4lFrq6I
جولة داخل مستشفى الشفاء بغزة بعد الانسحاب
April 2 2024
A tour inside Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza after the withdrawal
