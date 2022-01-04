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And We Know 4.1.2022 The WONDERFUL WORLD of EXPOSURE!!! One Drip at a TIME, L@ptop, WOKE, J@B, BANKS. PRAY!
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88 views • April 03, 2022
LT of And We Know.
I was going to open up with some light music and have everyone in a good mood heading in today… but just couldn’t with this battle we are in. Disney is finally showing their true colors to the earth…so much brainwashing there, the election info is starting to flow, worldwide the politicians are exposing central bankers, Russia is exposing the demonic agenda… I mean who would have thought we would learn so much in just a few years… or days for that matter.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vzdvfw-4.1.22-the-wonderful-world-of-exposure-one-drip-at-a-time-lptop-woke-jb-ban.html
I was going to open up with some light music and have everyone in a good mood heading in today… but just couldn’t with this battle we are in. Disney is finally showing their true colors to the earth…so much brainwashing there, the election info is starting to flow, worldwide the politicians are exposing central bankers, Russia is exposing the demonic agenda… I mean who would have thought we would learn so much in just a few years… or days for that matter.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vzdvfw-4.1.22-the-wonderful-world-of-exposure-one-drip-at-a-time-lptop-woke-jb-ban.html
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