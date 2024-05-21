Living Fiat Free - #SolutionsWatch

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/living-fiat-free/
Joining us today is Aaron Day, a liberty activist who hasn't used fiat currency since 2019. James and Aaron discuss the biggest threat to human liberty and the Manhattan Project that Aaron is proposing to come up with a solution for those looking to escape the coming CBDC tyranny.
ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.
CSID: c3407fd69c3b80df
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.