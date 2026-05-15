STILL THINK TRUMP DIDN'T KNOW !!

Given the current state of things in the World, and the direction and company Trump has kept, and is keeping, everybody needs to ask, did he know exactly what the bio-weapon vax was intended to do.

Given also that after 480 days back in office there is still no arrests and over 95% of the Epstein files have still not been released; and how he has gone after Massie and MTG for trying to force the limited Epstein release; it seems more everyday that passes now that Trump is totally compromised and is clearly an Epstein pedophile.