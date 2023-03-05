The Coming Ai Language of Personal Responsibility - E-Prime Copyright © 2023 Rico Roho
English language
E-Prime, put simply, is the English language without the verb 'to be' or any of its conjugates. That means no 'be', 'is', 'are', 'being', 'was', 'were', or 'been'. E-Prime was first put forward by David Bourland, a follower of Korzybski.Nov 27, 2019
E-Prime (short for English-Prime or English Prime, sometimes denoted É or E′) denotes a restricted form of English in which authors avoid all forms of the verb ...
E Prime (it means English Prime) is a way of speaking English without using the verb "to be" in any way ("be, is, am, are, was, were, been, and being").
The E-Prime "Language" and English Style. In the example about the man going bald, you can see how eprime can sharpen a dull sentence. The original version uses ...
The term E-Prime (short for English Prime) refers to a dialect that completely removes the verb 'to be' in all its forms from the English language.
E-Prime's scripting language, E-Basic, increases the flexibility and control of your experiments. Dozens of resources are available so that even users ...
Albert Ellis in A New Guide to Rational Living, namely “e-prime” language. The premise underlying e-prime language is that we often overstate our.
