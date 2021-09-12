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A little Chat with update from Mama Bear
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50 views • September 12, 2021
A Chat to yall and update on my Chpt 12 of Matthew on here, Had to do this video to give links to find it.
Mama Bears Bible Reads for Matthew 12
part1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/kQnuT0j6yAsh/
part2 https://www.bitchute.com/video/p32yBATkziZ8/
part3 https://www.bitchute.com/video/VU9qMcqbbmwN/
part4 https://www.bitchute.com/video/CJyyxqFndNRI/
part5 https://www.bitchute.com/video/HeAQ4rhYdEHv/
part6 https://www.bitchute.com/video/UlydIRLYiZls/
Mama Bears Bible Reads for Matthew 12
part1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/kQnuT0j6yAsh/
part2 https://www.bitchute.com/video/p32yBATkziZ8/
part3 https://www.bitchute.com/video/VU9qMcqbbmwN/
part4 https://www.bitchute.com/video/CJyyxqFndNRI/
part5 https://www.bitchute.com/video/HeAQ4rhYdEHv/
part6 https://www.bitchute.com/video/UlydIRLYiZls/
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