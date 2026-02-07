Lies People Still Believe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lie #1 Satan doesn’t exist?
Bigfoot, Ghosts of Relative's, Spirits, UFO’s
Lie #2 Ye shall be gods?
Elon Musk and the Nano Bots science will defeat death, the Frozen?
Lie #3 You don’t need God?
Lie #4 You evolved from a monkey? Something can’t come from nothing?
I would believe the earth was seeded by aliens long before evolution. Glass Jar
Lie #5 When you die everything will be alright? Heaven/Hell No third option!
Lie #6 You will live a long full life, death is off in the distance?