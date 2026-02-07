Lies People Still Believe

Lie #1 Satan doesn’t exist?







Bigfoot, Ghosts of Relative's, Spirits, UFO’s





Lie #2 Ye shall be gods?





Elon Musk and the Nano Bots science will defeat death, the Frozen?





Lie #3 You don’t need God?





Lie #4 You evolved from a monkey? Something can’t come from nothing?

I would believe the earth was seeded by aliens long before evolution. Glass Jar





Lie #5 When you die everything will be alright? Heaven/Hell No third option!





Lie #6 You will live a long full life, death is off in the distance?







