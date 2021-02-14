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Azazel: Ancient Warrior God of Justice and Truth
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109 views • February 14, 2021
This video details the ancient Pagan god 'Azazel'. It explains who he is in reality. He is not some strange monster or Halloween spook as the Globalists would have one believe.
Before the Globalist, pre-approved "religions" were instated around the world, Azazel and many other Gods were revered by the ancient cultures ALL ACROSS the world. Why are we now suddenly told that these beings are somehow evil?
Furthermore, the Inquisition and Church structures desecrated freedom of speech by murdering those with any knowledge of these ancient beings. They wanted to prevent the truth about these beings so that humanity would suffer as a whole.
Before the Globalist, pre-approved "religions" were instated around the world, Azazel and many other Gods were revered by the ancient cultures ALL ACROSS the world. Why are we now suddenly told that these beings are somehow evil?
Furthermore, the Inquisition and Church structures desecrated freedom of speech by murdering those with any knowledge of these ancient beings. They wanted to prevent the truth about these beings so that humanity would suffer as a whole.
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