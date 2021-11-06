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▶️ The Crypto Bull Run - Amateur Investing #19 | EP#482
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31 views • November 06, 2021
Time for another update on my investment portfolio and my passive income journey. In this episode, I cover my regular monthly update sharing what I invest in and why. This is amateur investing at its finest!
*Disclaimer: This is not financial advice and is purely for entertainment purposes. All my stock information is 100% accurate, but my crypto data may or may not be simulated*
I share everything so you can follow everything I’m doing with 100% transparency. The point of doing all this is to show you that it’s possible and provide some sort of framework that can be followed. This isn’t financial advice, and you shouldn’t exactly replicate my investing. What you should do is figure out what works best for you and stick to the basics of dollar-cost averaging, investing in good assets, avoid liabilities, compounding interest, be frugal, buy low, and sell high.
I cover my rules for investing here: https://odysee.com/@ScottCBusiness:4/Investing:d
Here is the breakdown for my investing and budgeting templates: https://odysee.com/@ScottCBusiness:4/If-You-Want-To-Save-Money:7
Investing Spreadsheet Template Link: https://mega.nz/file/tTxwyKqB#rfTiKWibP_ur5F82JQUh7gDILI8Wpx_UbyrBuowmVGc
Income Tracking Spreadsheet Template Link: https://mega.nz/file/YXxWiShK#M5b1FwjtZxBErwHmUvFrQQzlnNsDY089XzutTKFZ4EQ
Budgeting Spreadsheet Template Link: https://mega.nz/file/pC4kxC4B#jwMG1lTlb1KCs7D43-XaSw0t-VSyWDq-W1ORiQevg0s
*Disclaimer: This is not financial advice and is purely for entertainment purposes. All my stock information is 100% accurate, but my crypto data may or may not be simulated*
I share everything so you can follow everything I’m doing with 100% transparency. The point of doing all this is to show you that it’s possible and provide some sort of framework that can be followed. This isn’t financial advice, and you shouldn’t exactly replicate my investing. What you should do is figure out what works best for you and stick to the basics of dollar-cost averaging, investing in good assets, avoid liabilities, compounding interest, be frugal, buy low, and sell high.
I cover my rules for investing here: https://odysee.com/@ScottCBusiness:4/Investing:d
Here is the breakdown for my investing and budgeting templates: https://odysee.com/@ScottCBusiness:4/If-You-Want-To-Save-Money:7
Investing Spreadsheet Template Link: https://mega.nz/file/tTxwyKqB#rfTiKWibP_ur5F82JQUh7gDILI8Wpx_UbyrBuowmVGc
Income Tracking Spreadsheet Template Link: https://mega.nz/file/YXxWiShK#M5b1FwjtZxBErwHmUvFrQQzlnNsDY089XzutTKFZ4EQ
Budgeting Spreadsheet Template Link: https://mega.nz/file/pC4kxC4B#jwMG1lTlb1KCs7D43-XaSw0t-VSyWDq-W1ORiQevg0s
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