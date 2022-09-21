PLEOMORPHISM PROVES 'VACCINE' + 'ANTIBIOTIC' FRAUD (DR. VOLLMER)

================(world orders review)

================

PLEOMORPHISM Proves 'VACCINE' + 'ANTIBIOTIC' FRAUD (Dr. A. D. Vollmer)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/J06FVZUwz9nR/ [MIRROR/SHARE]

================

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/

================

(Source) https://www.bitchute.com/video/Yxozy5W8BFM2/

(B-2020) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vuurvogel/

================

"Let's have a chat about your terrain. How are your somatids today? Those are your pleomorphic cells that change shape and become bacteria, yeast and fungus based on your food choices, your stress levels and all the vaccines that have been injected into you, the amounts of antibiotics that you have been tricked into thinking you need.





These seeds of life that live in blood and tissues mutate when the food supply varies, which means poor food choice = illness. Raw foods, probiotics, stress management all repair & protect the digestive system.





Helicobacter pylori infection prevents allergic asthma in mouse models through the induction of regulatory T cells: https://m.jci.org/articles/view/45041





Please visit my website at: https://yummy.doctor/

REup January 21st, 2022.

MORE SUBJECT LINKS @ 🍀🍀🍀

Understanding Somatids

https://bitchute.com/video/PwbsN85kVDTx/

Gaston Naessens - The Somatoscope (Phase Contrast Microscopy)

https://bitchute.com/video/wzF1DDHJey5z/

Gaston Naessens - The Somatid & Its 16 Stage Cycle

https://bitchute.com/video/aEYfjGaMgGGN/

ANTOINE BECHAMP'S PLEOMORPHISM RECORDED IN HUMAN BLOOD

https://bitchute.com/video/AzXWLeZlCQrp/

🍀🍀🍀

Terrain vs Germ Theory for Beginners | Dr. Andrew Kaufman

https://bitchute.com/video/8RFQSZXyCkic/

"THE GERM IS NOTHING - THE TERRAIN IS EVERYTHING" (ANTOINE BECHAMP)

https://bitchute.com/video/alvH9fZmJh0T/

🍀🍀🍀

Thank god for your colds and flu's (What to do if you have a Cold and Flu | Dr Robert Morse N.D)

https://bitchute.com/video/DhC0IJZJQomn/

AMANDHA VOLLMER - PEOPLE MUST WAKE UP - THIS NONSENSE HAS TO END

https://bitchute.com/video/NgJcmCCxKTyc/

🍀🍀🍀

DR. ANDREW KAUFMAN INTERVIEW – VIRUS ISOLATION, TERRAIN THEORY & COVID-19

https://bitchute.com/video/GlbcMwzailKE/

Germanic New Medicine, intro to the 5 Biological Laws (Melissa Sell)

https://bitchute.com/video/XJArcGaZc1ux/

STEFAN LANKA: BIOLOGY AS IT IS NOT - REFUTATION OF GENETICS, VIROLOGY AND CELL THEORY

https://bitchute.com/video/84jJQ93yaWw7/

DR SAM BAILEY ".. what about RABIES?" - German subs: WIRD TOLLWUT WIRKLICH DURCH VIREN ÜBERTRAGEN?

https://bitchute.com/video/kvz8yOf99JPt/

🍀🍀🍀

The Cause Of All Diseases - Bechamp vs. Pasteur

https://bitchute.com/video/YdiNTLXG6bve/

🍀🍀🍀

MIRROR - GERMS, THE TERRAIN & OUR FUTURE WITH A. KAUFMAN

https://bitchute.com/video/0Hh4k27cXPxv/

100 yr Old Newspaper Debunks Virus and Vaccine Theory: Pasteur vs Bechamp: Terrain Theory

https://bitchute.com/video/XlqJUJhXjanO/

🍀🍀🍀

The Cause Of All Diseases - Bechamp vs. Pasteur

https://bitchute.com/video/YdiNTLXG6bve/

🍀🍀🍀

IF THE GERM THEORY WERE TRUE, NO ONE WOULD BE ALIVE TO BELIEVE IT.. 🥵 😷 🤒

https://bitchute.com/video/GTYTT9yhS0gm/





Shared from and subscribe to:

tangentopolis (world orders review)

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/



