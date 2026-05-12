AI and Job Displacement, an interview with Paul Brennan

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Artificial intelligence is rapidly changing industries, workplaces, and the future of employment. From customer service and transportation to content creation and business operations, automation is already reshaping how many jobs are performed. While some see new opportunities through innovation and entrepreneurship, others are raising concerns about long-term job displacement and economic impact. As AI technology continues to evolve, discussions around adaptability, workforce changes, and future skills are becoming more important than ever. Watch the latest interview for a deeper discussion on AI and the future of work.
#ArtificialIntelligence #FutureOfWork #Technology #Automation #CurrentEvents
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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