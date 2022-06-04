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Dr. Mark McDonald - The Dangers Of Education
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218 views • June 04, 2022
Mikki Willis interviews Dr. Mark McDonald whom is a respected psychiatrist, working intimately with kids and adults in California. He daily witnesses the harm being done by all the new social ideologies that are rapidly infiltrating our educational curriculums. He pulls no punches when describing the disturbing decline in his patients ability to navigate reality and relationships. Dr McDonald speaks on schools, critical race theory, gender and where we're headed next.
Video courtesy of Mikki Willis from https://plandemicseries.com/
Video courtesy of Mikki Willis from https://plandemicseries.com/
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