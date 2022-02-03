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1-2 HUGE Planet-X Wormwood System Objects Pass NEW ZEALAND
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153 views • February 03, 2022
Feb 2, 2022.
I am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus Christ, (known as Yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the Planet X/ Nemesis/ Nibiru/ Biblical Wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon ( being Planet X of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the Planet 9 system evidence.
In this video you'll see multiple captures of Planet X system objects such as a large one passing the sun yesterday during a coronal mass ejection... also I caught the same large darker object passing over 2 separate locations in New Zealand, one place happened to be called ( Christ church)... as God is definitely giving signs to his church/the body of Christ that Christ is coming very soon... I caught the dark object passing on 2 Skycams in New Zealand though it could also of been 2 objects I caught on time lapse as I slowed it down for others to see it... more meteor debris came in over multiple places in the last few days though in my video there's debris that fell over Mexico.. As earth's going through a massive asteroid debris field related to a secondary Planet X system body, though also there's the main asteroid debris in Planet X's debris tail that stretches the width of Jupiter that's soon to be inbound.... a man caught purple in the night night skies from a Planet X system body lighting up the sky.. another large regular Planet X system meteor/comet/asteroid type object passed over Karachi Pakistan, as there's more than one of these large objects in the Planet X system circling the sun and earth daily on their own trek...2 moons were caught over Johnson.... plus more....These are the signs before Christ's coming.. The rapture/catching away/harpazo of Christians is imminent as is the tribulation/judgement of 7 years... Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my pinned comments section how to accept Christ as lord before late...
Video mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/Fz0A3uLjIW1H/
I am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus Christ, (known as Yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the Planet X/ Nemesis/ Nibiru/ Biblical Wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon ( being Planet X of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the Planet 9 system evidence.
In this video you'll see multiple captures of Planet X system objects such as a large one passing the sun yesterday during a coronal mass ejection... also I caught the same large darker object passing over 2 separate locations in New Zealand, one place happened to be called ( Christ church)... as God is definitely giving signs to his church/the body of Christ that Christ is coming very soon... I caught the dark object passing on 2 Skycams in New Zealand though it could also of been 2 objects I caught on time lapse as I slowed it down for others to see it... more meteor debris came in over multiple places in the last few days though in my video there's debris that fell over Mexico.. As earth's going through a massive asteroid debris field related to a secondary Planet X system body, though also there's the main asteroid debris in Planet X's debris tail that stretches the width of Jupiter that's soon to be inbound.... a man caught purple in the night night skies from a Planet X system body lighting up the sky.. another large regular Planet X system meteor/comet/asteroid type object passed over Karachi Pakistan, as there's more than one of these large objects in the Planet X system circling the sun and earth daily on their own trek...2 moons were caught over Johnson.... plus more....These are the signs before Christ's coming.. The rapture/catching away/harpazo of Christians is imminent as is the tribulation/judgement of 7 years... Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my pinned comments section how to accept Christ as lord before late...
Video mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/Fz0A3uLjIW1H/
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