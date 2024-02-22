Israeli Knesset member Hanoch Milbitsky yells genocidal hatred at Arab Knesset member Ayman Odeh
"You will die, your children will die, your grandchildren will die - there won't be a Palestinian state, there will never be…”
Is this the “shared values” that Western politicians speak of?
