"God deserves all the glory. Tens of thousands of sorties, refuelings & strikes, carried out" - Pete Kegsbreath

"God deserves all the glory. Tens of thousands of sorties, refuelings, and strikes, carried out under the protection of divine providence. A massive effort with miraculous protection." - Pete Kegsbreath

(blasphemous garbage...Ones evil cannot be transmuted to God's glory!)

Adding:

NEW YORK TIMES | How Trump Took the U.S. to War with Iran

On February 11, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived at the White House Situation Room — a venue rarely used for in-person sessions with foreign leaders — and delivered an hour-long classified briefing to President Trump and his senior advisers.

Netanyahu argued Iran was "ripe for regime change." His four-part plan promised Iran's missile program destroyed within weeks, the Strait of Hormuz kept open, minimal retaliation against U.S. interests, and Mossad-fomented domestic unrest to "finish the job." He also raised the possibility of Kurdish fighters entering Iran from Iraq. At one point, the Israeli team played a video montage of potential post-regime leaders — among them Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran's last shah.

Trump's response was swift. "Sounds good to me," he told Netanyahu. Israeli officials took it as de facto approval.

The next day, U.S. intelligence pushed back. CIA Director John Ratcliffe used a single word to describe the regime-change scenarios: "farcical."

Secretary of State Marco Rubio translated: "In other words, it's bullshit."

Rubio's own position was narrower: "If our goal is regime change or an uprising, we shouldn't do it. But if the goal is to destroy Iran's missile program, that's a goal we can achieve."

When Trump turned to Gen. Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, for his read on the Israeli pitch, Caine was candid: "Sir, this is, in my experience, standard operating procedure for the Israelis. They oversell, and their plans are not always well-developed. They know they need us, and that's why they're hard-selling."

Caine flagged weapons depletion and Strait of Hormuz risks persistently — but stopped short of recommending against the operation.

Trump absorbed all of it and moved past it. Regime change, he said, would be "their problem."

Vice President J.D. Vance mounted the most sustained opposition, telling colleagues the war would be "a disaster."

Vance — a Marine Corps veteran who had publicly opposed war with Iran before the 2024 election — warned of regional chaos, mass casualties, soaring gas prices, depleted U.S. munitions stockpiles, and a fracturing of Trump's political base. He argued: "A war against a regime with enormous will for survival could leave the United States in a far worse position to fight conflicts for some years."

He had been in Azerbaijan during Netanyahu's Feb. 11 presentation and was not present for the initial pitch. He was for no strikes at all — but knowing Trump was likely to intervene, he tried to steer toward more limited action. When a large-scale campaign appeared inevitable, Vance argued it should at least be carried out with overwhelming force.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was the most enthusiastic advocate. On February 26 — the day before Trump's final order — he told the group: "We're going to have to take care of the Iranians eventually, so we might as well do it now."

In the final Situation Room meeting, Trump went around the table. Each adviser stated their position. The risks had been named. The divisions were clear. Then Trump said: "I think we need to do it."

On February 27, 22 minutes before the operational deadline set by Caine, Trump issued the formal order: "Operation Epic Fury is approved. No aborts. Good luck."