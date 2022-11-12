Grow Op Update -. It's completely off grid!

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In this video I show you what I have growing currently indoors and off the grid. I don't currently have a lot growing inside at the moment but wait until you see what's powering my grow lights! It's 100% off the grid!
**NOTE**
I incorrectly stated the name of Will's YouTube channel. It is DIY Solar Power with Will Prowse.
Be sure to find my channel on Telegram and Brighteon.social.
You can also find my publications on Substack! Give Me Liberty! Is a publication by Desert Flashpoint.
Here's my latest article
https://open.substack.com/pub/desertflashpoint/p/the-stop-man-agenda?utm_source=direct&r=1kuxah&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web