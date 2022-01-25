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The Dangers of Mass Man
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41 views • January 25, 2022
In the 1950s, philosophers and psychologists worried about the effects of mass culture on human beings. As the system crushed out the miracle of human personality, it favored a standardization model for people. How does this play into the current NPC meme?
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
Ryan Langdon https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u69YSh-cFXY&;t=196s
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
Ryan Langdon https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u69YSh-cFXY&;t=196s
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