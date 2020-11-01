© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Pandemic Is Over
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
259 views • November 01, 2020
Anna Brees interviews Dr Mike Yeadon, Former CSO & VP Allergy Respiratory Research Pfizer Global, 29th Oct 2020
Highlights:
-PCR test yields too many false positives
-antibodies don't equal immunity but T cells do
-the government and scientists are lying about immunity and the infection rates
-lockdowns are unwarranted and abusive
-people are dying from the lockdowns and not being treated for other illnesses
Highlights:
-PCR test yields too many false positives
-antibodies don't equal immunity but T cells do
-the government and scientists are lying about immunity and the infection rates
-lockdowns are unwarranted and abusive
-people are dying from the lockdowns and not being treated for other illnesses
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.