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23) "The 5G Rollout Is Absolutely Insane" - Dr. Martin Pall to the NIH (2018)
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19 views • November 24, 2020
"The 5G Rollout Is Absolutely Insane" - Dr. Martin Pall to the NIH (2018) | published on my youtube channel 'Clarity with Claire Edwards' at 01/04/2019: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lWRsAfv8xoM
Nick Pineault's Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kBsUWbUB6PE
Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL_pmfYa8Yjx1Fyc1ZHE5ZaAlLnblVP3jI
During the "Health in Buildings Roundtable" sponsored by the National Institutes of Health & co-organized by the US CDC and several other organizations, Dr. Martin Pall from the Washington State University (WSU) concluded that the "5G rollout is absolutely insane". In this short presentation, Dr. Pall confirms that the current 2G/3G/4G radiation the population is exposed to has been scientifically linked with:
- Lowered fertility;
- Insomnia, fatigue, depression, anxiety, and major changes in brain structure in animals;
- Cellular DNA damage;
- Oxidative stress;
- Hormonal disruption;
- Cancer;
- And much more.
Dr. Pall briefly explains the mechanisms of how the electrosmog emitted by our cell phones, wifi routers, cell phone antennas and other wireless technologies affect human cells. For the most current information on Dr. Pall's work, read the letter he sent to various organizations in the world sooner this year, titled:
"5G: great risk for EU, U.S. and International Health! Compelling Evidence for Eight Distinct Types of Great Harm Caused by Electromagnetic Field (EMF) Exposures and the Mechanism that Causes Them":
https://s3.amazonaws.com/nghl-ntge/pall-to-eu-on-5g-harm-march-2018.pdf
Nick Pineault's Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kBsUWbUB6PE
Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL_pmfYa8Yjx1Fyc1ZHE5ZaAlLnblVP3jI
During the "Health in Buildings Roundtable" sponsored by the National Institutes of Health & co-organized by the US CDC and several other organizations, Dr. Martin Pall from the Washington State University (WSU) concluded that the "5G rollout is absolutely insane". In this short presentation, Dr. Pall confirms that the current 2G/3G/4G radiation the population is exposed to has been scientifically linked with:
- Lowered fertility;
- Insomnia, fatigue, depression, anxiety, and major changes in brain structure in animals;
- Cellular DNA damage;
- Oxidative stress;
- Hormonal disruption;
- Cancer;
- And much more.
Dr. Pall briefly explains the mechanisms of how the electrosmog emitted by our cell phones, wifi routers, cell phone antennas and other wireless technologies affect human cells. For the most current information on Dr. Pall's work, read the letter he sent to various organizations in the world sooner this year, titled:
"5G: great risk for EU, U.S. and International Health! Compelling Evidence for Eight Distinct Types of Great Harm Caused by Electromagnetic Field (EMF) Exposures and the Mechanism that Causes Them":
https://s3.amazonaws.com/nghl-ntge/pall-to-eu-on-5g-harm-march-2018.pdf
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