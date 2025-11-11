EXCLUSIVE * Middle East Update With Mark Sutherland

In this exclusive broadcast presentation of KRRB, Evangelical Press Association members David Paxton and JD Williams welcome UK Co-Host and International contributor Mark Sutherland. Having just returned from an unprecedented and government-supported mission to the nation of Israel. Invited personally by the Israeli Government and assisted by the British Government, Mark traveled deep into the heart of the Middle East to witness firsthand the realities behind the headlines, and the prophetic truths that define them.

From the Gaza Strip to the tragic site of the Nova music festival terrorist attack, Mark recounts what he saw, heard, and felt standing in the very places where horror struck and faith endured. His journey also carried him to Israel’s volatile northern borders with Syria and Lebanon, where he witnessed the growing tension with Hezbollah and Iranian-backed militias pressing closer by the day.

Through vivid storytelling and profound insight, Mark exposes what most media outlets refuse to show. The courage of Israel’s people, the resolve of its defenders, and the unmistakable sense that biblical prophecy is accelerating before our eyes. Together, the hosts explore how global politics, spiritual deception, and divine protection are converging in real time, setting the stage for the next great move in God’s prophetic timeline.

This isn’t speculation, or a secondhand account. It’s firsthand truth from the ground, shared through the lens of Scripture.

Join us for Middle East Update with Mark Sutherland. A Last Christian Special Report revealing the reality of Israel’s struggle, the faith of its people, and the undeniable signs of the times.

The Unfiltered, Uncensored Truth always Starts… HERE!!

