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The World War On Faith
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140 views • April 06, 2021
The persecution of Christians is exponentially getting more severe than ever. The number of Christians facing extreme levels of persecution for their faith rose from 245 million to 260 million in the top 50 countries on the World Watch List.
Of the top 50, 45 countries have been designated ‘extreme’ or ‘very high’, in terms of the levels of persecution Christians face. That’s five more than last year.
Attacks against churches have risen 500%. On average 13 Christians are killed everyday because of their faith. And speaking of faith, overall Americans' membership in houses of worship continued to decline last year, dropping below 50% for the first time in Gallup polls eight-decade trend. In 2020, 47% of Americans said they belonged to a church, synagogue or mosque, down from 50% in 2018 and 70% in 1999.
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=606b3412bb167d7e9edc06f1
Of the top 50, 45 countries have been designated ‘extreme’ or ‘very high’, in terms of the levels of persecution Christians face. That’s five more than last year.
Attacks against churches have risen 500%. On average 13 Christians are killed everyday because of their faith. And speaking of faith, overall Americans' membership in houses of worship continued to decline last year, dropping below 50% for the first time in Gallup polls eight-decade trend. In 2020, 47% of Americans said they belonged to a church, synagogue or mosque, down from 50% in 2018 and 70% in 1999.
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=606b3412bb167d7e9edc06f1
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