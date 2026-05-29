Non-Citizen Crashes My Vehicle AGAIN

This time it was a Latina highschooler leaving Tucker High School- Yes, the same school Virginia's acting Governor Abigail Namestealer graduated from.

Last time it was my pickup truck getting hit by an Indu/stani Non-Citizen non-English-speaking woman in a Tesla.

Hitting my Honda makes me more mad than my truck getting hit, but thankfully I didn't get ticketed this time. No one did.

Abigail impedes these local LEO's from comms with the federales, so naturally I called 1-866-DHS-2-ICE, got referred to a web form, and reported the non-citizen illegal aliens #IA's. The form submission was confirmed received. #WeThePeople #ICE #Remigration #Deport

The Great Un-Fking of America continues...

www.linktr.ee/mjtank108