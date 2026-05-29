Non-Citizen Crashes My Vehicle AGAIN

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This time it was a Latina highschooler leaving Tucker High School- Yes, the same school Virginia's acting Governor Abigail Namestealer graduated from.
Last time it was my pickup truck getting hit by an Indu/stani Non-Citizen non-English-speaking woman in a Tesla.
Hitting my Honda makes me more mad than my truck getting hit, but thankfully I didn't get ticketed this time. No one did.
Abigail impedes these local LEO's from comms with the federales, so naturally I called 1-866-DHS-2-ICE, got referred to a web form, and reported the non-citizen illegal aliens #IA's. The form submission was confirmed received. #WeThePeople #ICE #Remigration #Deport
The Great Un-Fking of America continues...