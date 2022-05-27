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Venom Bombshell: Counterterrorism Advisor Warned FBI About Bioweapon In June 2021
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131 views • May 27, 2022
“The Covid vaccines are NOT a viable and SAFE method to be used to contain and end this pandemic”. This quote is from Dr. Tau Braun in the form of a letter to the FBI back in June of 2021, warning them of the deadly effects of the COVID-19 Vaccine.
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