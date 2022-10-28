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NUCLEAR TENSIONS: CIA Chief Visits Kiev As Russia Warns of Dirty Bomb False Flag Attack From Ukraine
CIA Director Bill Burns apparently made a trip to Ukraine this month, as nuclear tensions soared—with Russia warning that Ukraine is planning a “dirty bomb” false flag attack.
A reminder that Burns also visited in January, when it was revealed that the CIA has been training forces in Ukraine since 2015…