NUCLEAR TENSIONS: CIA Chief Visits Kiev As Russia Warns of Dirty Bomb False Flag Attack From Ukraine
Published a month ago

CIA Director Bill Burns apparently made a trip to Ukraine this month, as nuclear tensions soared—with Russia warning that Ukraine is planning a “dirty bomb” false flag attack.

A reminder that Burns also visited in January, when it was revealed that the CIA has been training forces in Ukraine since 2015…

