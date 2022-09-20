Parents Take Back Control

This Is Not Normal: Kink For Kids
* Canada is a leading indicator.
* If you want to know what’s going to happen next in the U.S., it’s time to look north.
* Kids are being used as props in sexual fantasies.
* Parents need to know what’s happening.
* Parents are far more passive in the West.
* Trans people aren’t oppressed in this country.
* This isn’t a liberation struggle.
* These are not people who want to leave you or your kids alone; they are weirdos getting creepy with other people’s children.
* These are sex crimes — and the people committing them should be punished.
* The media promote sexualization of children.
* What you’re seeing is a society that hates children.
* Parents have a moral duty to defend their children. This is an attack; fight back.
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-society-hates-children-would-allow-this
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 19 September 2022
