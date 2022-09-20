Parents Take Back Control

This Is Not Normal: Kink For Kids

* Canada is a leading indicator.

* If you want to know what’s going to happen next in the U.S., it’s time to look north.

* Kids are being used as props in sexual fantasies.

* Parents need to know what’s happening.

* Parents are far more passive in the West.

* Trans people aren’t oppressed in this country.

* This isn’t a liberation struggle.

* These are not people who want to leave you or your kids alone; they are weirdos getting creepy with other people’s children.

* These are sex crimes — and the people committing them should be punished.

* The media promote sexualization of children.

* What you’re seeing is a society that hates children.

* Parents have a moral duty to defend their children. This is an attack; fight back.





Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-society-hates-children-would-allow-this





The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 19 September 2022

http://video.foxnews.com/v/6312660849112

