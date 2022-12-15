Create New Account
Lifehacking Lying 🤥 10 devilishly deceptive ways to be a better liar
jroseland
Published 18 hours ago |

Deception and use of half-truths are such a part of human nature that what's ultimately the most dishonest is to pretend that we are "real" 100% of the time to everyone. Lifehackers, happy sociopaths, and people with healthy egos understand that lying is an inevitable part of the human communication experience.Inevitably, you are going to lie. This podcast will arm you with some clever ways to lie more effectively and less harmfully without breaking the 11th commandment; getting caught.


Read 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/social-dynamics/1030-lifehacking-lying


Keywords
podcastsocial engineeringphilosophymoralityethicspersuasionlifehackingsocial dynamicslimitless mindset

