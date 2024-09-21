Melbourne Freedom Rally 21 September 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We gathered in the Bourke Street Mall and one of us made two speeches, the second one with someone interrupting the message. The message still had to get out there over the other person's message about animal cruelty. Our message was alerting the public to cruelty and exploitation of humans through sinister plans made generations before us to enslave the world.