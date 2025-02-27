BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Kingdom Series: Part 7 | Kingdom Representatives
Biblical Precision
Biblical Precision
4 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
2 views • 2 months ago

Every Kingdom that exist in the universe must have representatives if knowledge of that Kingdom is to spread far and wide. The official representative of any Kingdom is the King or anyone that is credited by the King to represent that Kingdom in a foreign land and that is usually an Ambassador. An Ambassador is, "the highest-ranking diplomatic representative appointed by one country or government to represent it in another." Think about it folks! You and I and all who are children of the King are called to be "Ambassadors' of the Kingdom of God on earth. This is the subject under discussion - please absorb it in your souls!

Keywords
spiritualjesussalvationlifechristianityliving
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy