Treating flu-like illnesses with homeopathy | Rix Pyke

Whether we are treating ourselves or our children or elders, in this talk Rix introduces us to a few basic homeopathic remedies which support the body as it manages fever, coughs, aches and pains and other symptoms of acute flu-like illness.
RIX DISCUSSES
Intro to homeopathy and its understanding of the importance of treating acute diseases without suppression of symptoms.
Intro to the innate and the adaptive immune system
Fever and what it’s good for – and why we have been frightened into suppressing it
Fever in children and specific ways to support
A typical inflammatory, acute, flu-like illness and what remedies will support at which stage
How to access homeopathic remedies and how to administer them
Why homeopathy rocks and why the drug companies hate it!
