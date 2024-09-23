MAYORAL CANDIDATE BEATEN WITH CHAIR AT DEBATE IN BRAZIL

Brazilian candidate clobbered with chair in chaotic Sao Paulo mayoral debate

Sep 16th, 12:40:46

(Reuters) -A televised debate among election rivals for mayor of Sao Paulo, Brazil's biggest city, descended into chaos when one struggling candidate whacked another with a chair and was expelled.

During Sunday's debate among six hopefuls, candidate Jose Luiz Datena, a TV presenter, exploded when opponent Pablo Marcal, a far-right influencer, said Datena was not man enough to hit him as he had previously threatened.

Datena had threatened to hit Marcal in a prior debate when Marcal raised a 2019 complaint of sexual harassment against Datena by a coworker. The coworker withdrew her complaint, but later said she had been intimidated into silence.

In his rage on Sunday, Datena picked up a chair and brought it crashing down on Marcal's shoulder. Datena, who is polling in fifth place for the Oct. 6 election, was expelled from the debate. Marcal left to get medical attention for a bruised rib, his spokesperson said.

https://x.com/usdtermo/status/1835506380351901986