Graham Potter – From Brighton Success to Chelsea Struggles & Beyond ⚽🔵

https://www.newsplusglobe.com/

Graham Potter’s coaching journey is one of the most unique in modern football. From his early days building a reputation with Östersund in Sweden, to guiding Brighton with tactical brilliance, Potter rose to become one of the most respected managers in the Premier League.





But his big move to Chelsea didn’t go as planned, sparking debates about pressure, timing, and expectations at the very top level. Now, fans wonder — what’s next for Graham Potter?





👉 Watch the full story of his rise, challenges, and what the future may hold. Don’t forget to like, share, and subscribe for more football stories!





#GrahamPotter #Chelsea #Brighton #PremierLeague #Football #ManagerLife #EPL #FootballTactics