PFIZER PAYS NYPD to "bluewash" its vaxx crimes

As conclusive proof surfaces of heinous criminal activities of Pfizer and its CEO Albert Bourla,

Pfizer makes payoff to NYPD group to have its top brass “Honor” Pfizer and its sketchy CEO.

There is enough public information readily available for any thinking person to see clearly the crimes of Pfizer, yet somehow the political class, the intelligence agencies and law enforcement is taking the payoffs to heap praise and adoration to the world's biggest criminal Albert Bourla.

What compounds the issue is that it is so easy to see. But money is blinding everyone.

I have unreleased information regarding massive crimes committed by Pfizer and its CEO Albert Bourla.

Tonight (Thursday June 9 2022) Commissioner Sewell and Deputy Commissioner Miller among others, are chairing and hosting a PR stunt, paid for by Pfizer for the purpose of deceiving the public with photo opportunities, for press releases of the criminal CEO of Pfizer posing with the Commissioner and other employees of The City of New York.

There is enough public information readily available for any thinking person to see clearly the crimes of Pfizer, yet somehow the political class, the intelligence agencies and law enforcement seems to have a conspicuous blind spot regarding Pfizer and Bourla and are willing to engage in prearranged PR stunts such as award ceremonies and tonight’s “gala” to heap praise and adoration on the world's biggest criminal Albert Bourla.

What compounds the issue is that the criminality is there to see at first glance.

I am a veteran Investigative Journalist with substantial credentials of over 35 years of breaking stories and taking investigations where few have the courage to venture into.

I have unreleased information regarding massive crimes committed by Pfizer and its CEO Albert Bourla.

Tonight (Thursday June 9 2022) there is a “Gala” where the invitation lists Commissioner Sewell and Deputy Commissioner Miller among others, who are chairing and hosting this PR stunt, paid for by Pfizer for the purpose of deceiving the public with photo opportunities, for press releases of the criminal CEO of Pfizer posing with the Commissioner and other employees of The City of New York.

This is unacceptable to any person slightly cognizant of the reports emerging from the FOIA requests from Pfizer that Pfizer and their partners, the FDA attempted to seal for 75 years!

There is already sufficient evidence in the public record to warrant an investigation of Mr. Bourla - NOT a celebration of this major criminal figure.

I have contacted the Deputy Commissioner for Intelligence and Counterterrorism, John Miller’s office and left contact information to share with the Commissioner Sewell.

I urge all employees of the NYPD to NOT engage in any celebratory function with Pfizer or Mr. Bourla as these ongoing efforts by Pfizer to put on similar theatrical performances such as the “Gala” tonight are merely desperate attempts to distract attention away from what has already appeared in the public record pointing to clear and undeniable crimes against humanity perpetrated by Pfizer Inc and Mr. Bourla in particular.

There is no amount of money or fancy Gala events that can cover up what amounts to the most dire crimes against humanity in the history of humanity and any person posing with or celebrating Mr. Bourla or Pfizer will very definitely, without question, be asked to account for their negligence (at best) for not doing due diligence, fulfilling their role as protectors of the people, and at worse outright fraud for not investigating what already forms a prima facie case against Pfizer and Mr. Bourla.

Mirrored - Harry Vox - Unsafe Space





