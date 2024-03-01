Create New Account
Hunter Biden Transcripts Released
Son of the Republic
Published 15 hours ago

We got the 229-page transcript from Hunter Biden’s closed-door deposition — and it is a doozy.


◦ READ: 8 Unbelievable Claims From Hunter Biden’s Congressional Deposition


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (29 February 2024)

https://twitter.com/JesseBWatters/status/1763379508575367573

