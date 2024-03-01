Hunter Biden Transcripts Released

We got the 229-page transcript from Hunter Biden’s closed-door deposition — and it is a doozy.
◦ READ: 8 Unbelievable Claims From Hunter Biden’s Congressional Deposition
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (29 February 2024)
https://twitter.com/JesseBWatters/status/1763379508575367573
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.