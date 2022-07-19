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CDC “System Upgrade” Deletes 52K Death Reports
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395 views • July 19, 2022

On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, the evidence is in, that the CDC, under the guise of a “system update”….is using their MMWR, the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, is not only hiding grotesque numbers of bioweapon injection deaths, they are reclassifying the category for death with new diagnostic codes and in the second segment, Dr. Jane uncovers how they are specifically hiding the deaths of children and young adults; and the show concludes with an update on Dr. Zelenko’s legacy foundation, The ZFreedom Foundation, from one of it’s Co-Chairs. This is the Dr. Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth In Medicine.

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FULL SHOW: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/07/dr-jane-ruby-cdc-system-upgrade-deletes-52k-death-reports-zfreedom-foundation-update-full-show/ref/7/

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Mirrored - Stew Peters Network

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cdcfrauddeceitdr jane rubydeath reports52k
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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