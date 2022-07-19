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On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, the evidence is in, that the CDC, under the guise of a “system update”….is using their MMWR, the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, is not only hiding grotesque numbers of bioweapon injection deaths, they are reclassifying the category for death with new diagnostic codes and in the second segment, Dr. Jane uncovers how they are specifically hiding the deaths of children and young adults; and the show concludes with an update on Dr. Zelenko’s legacy foundation, The ZFreedom Foundation, from one of it’s Co-Chairs. This is the Dr. Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth In Medicine.
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FULL SHOW: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/07/dr-jane-ruby-cdc-system-upgrade-deletes-52k-death-reports-zfreedom-foundation-update-full-show/ref/7/
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