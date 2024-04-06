Create New Account
Relook Review of the Alien Grey Goatman from 2022 - 2 years after first Greys visit in 2020
TheOutThereChannel
Published 20 hours ago

Reprocessing  2nd time Aliens visited me
2 years after first event.
Is this an alien grey semitransparent forming
theres dust particles in same video
that look nothing like this
sure you can right off - dust slow shutter
but I was touched on legs! I woke

