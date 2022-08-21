These are the cities with the most deserted downtowns post pandemic | NY Post

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San Francisco, Cleveland and Portland have most deserted downtown areas in US after pandemic: study.
COMMENTS -
~ Is this really about Covid or CRIME, sanctioned riots, and chaos in the summer of 2020?
~ Portland and San Francisco's downtown are not deserted....they are packed full of homeless/drug addicts/street thugs!